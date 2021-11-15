First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,200 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,336. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.12 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,214. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

