First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.82

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.41, with a volume of 221220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $341,525 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

