First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Truist lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.