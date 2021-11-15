First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of FR opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.53.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
