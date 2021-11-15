First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FR opened at C$17.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.53.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,800. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

