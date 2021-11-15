First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

