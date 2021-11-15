First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires Shares of 3,694 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $340.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

