First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -129.23%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

