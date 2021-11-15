First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $7,271,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 249,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.