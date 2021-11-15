First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

NYSE ITW opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

