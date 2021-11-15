First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.50 and its 200 day moving average is $356.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

