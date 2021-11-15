First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.