First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $76.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

