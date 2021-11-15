First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 3,437 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.26, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.