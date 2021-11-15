First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 572 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

NYSE:ITW opened at $238.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.