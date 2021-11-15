First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 561.3% in October

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 561.3% from the October 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$34.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.