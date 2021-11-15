First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 18,773 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,742,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $100.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,378 shares of company stock worth $335,721. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

