First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 479,257 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 98.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Sify Technologies worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 299.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

SIFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

