First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $109.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.