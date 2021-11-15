First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.11 Million Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 222,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 22.4% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBFX opened at $13.39 on Monday. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. Equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.