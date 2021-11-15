FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.10, for a total transaction of C$1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,058,844.40.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total transaction of C$73,650.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$2.67 on Monday, reaching C$243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$237.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$222.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$162.91 and a 12 month high of C$254.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService to C$247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$236.25.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.