Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 69.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

