Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.56% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 151,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ISZE opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

