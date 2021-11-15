Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.17% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 351,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 134.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of SPXS stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

