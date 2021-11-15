Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $859,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $174.26 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.27 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

