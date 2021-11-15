Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 108,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth about $9,386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KSICU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

