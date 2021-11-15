FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of FLIDY opened at $4.00 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.