Flux Hits Market Cap of $533.40 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00003699 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $533.40 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.00306107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00146418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000137 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,166,355 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

