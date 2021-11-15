Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $52.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised Formula One Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

