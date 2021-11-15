Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $52.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised Formula One Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Shares of FWONA stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
