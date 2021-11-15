Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.09.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.58. 2,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.95 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

