Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

FTS opened at C$56.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

