Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
FRG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,129. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
