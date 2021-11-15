Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FRG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.69. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,129. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

