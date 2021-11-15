Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $712.38 million, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.