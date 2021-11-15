Freshii (TSE:FRII) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII) from a market perform rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00.

Freshii stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Freshii has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

