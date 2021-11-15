Freshii (TSE:FRII) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Freshii (TSE:FRII) from a market perform rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.00.
Freshii stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Freshii has a 12-month low of C$1.31 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08.
About Freshii
