Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshworks.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $17,930,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $17,076,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $427,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

