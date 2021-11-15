Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

FDEV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Shares of LON FDEV traded up GBX 140 ($1.83) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,595 ($33.90). 88,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 48.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,596.37. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

