FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of FS Bancorp worth $13,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock worth $409,764 over the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.