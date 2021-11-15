FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $8.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

FCEL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,070,000. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 4.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

