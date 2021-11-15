Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 14,593 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

