Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,610 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $222.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

