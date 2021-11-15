Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 61,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.50 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

