Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $170.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $156.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $107.64 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

