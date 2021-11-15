Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock worth $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.