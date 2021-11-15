Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,343 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

