Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,072 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

