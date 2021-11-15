Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUSN. B. Riley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $279.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

