FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Issued By SVB Leerink

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.88). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $263.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

