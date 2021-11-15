FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.22). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $9,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

