FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $13.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after buying an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after buying an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,387,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,107,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

