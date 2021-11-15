FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aterian, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aterian in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Aterian alerts:

ATER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $6.52 on Monday. Aterian has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.