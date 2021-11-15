FY2021 EPS Estimates for Curis, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

CRIS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

